Stansberry speaks to Kiwanis Club members
Local author Don Stansberry, a teacher and former Parkersburg High School coach, spoke to the Kiwanis Club of North Parkersburg. Stansberry, a native West Virginian and author of books, is a fourth-grade teacher at Emerson School.
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|RSM
|4,217
|Terry Urban (Jul '13)
|2 hr
|Lickingmedickins
|3
|Rick Sears (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Stickybuns
|2
|The truth behind the Goodyear on Garfield ave i...
|15 hr
|Rickster
|4
|Ole Justin Anderson
|21 hr
|Goonie
|9
|Have a cheating husband that can't satisfy me w...
|Wed
|Bustanut
|6
|Dave Ferrell
|Wed
|Cantholdajob
|1
