Speace to play Parkersburg concert

The East Nashville-based singer-songwriter/guitarist will be performing in an intimate house concert setting beginning at 8 p.m. Speace will be accompanied by Kira Small on keyboards and vocals. Speace recently returned from a tour, which took her to Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland and Germany in support of her latest album "We're pleased to visit our great supporters Jeaninne and ChrisAnn, who have graciously offered to host our musical guests at 1003 Quincy St.," Speace's original performing roots were grounded in theater, but after buying a pawn shop guitar and putting her poetry to music, she embarked on a musical career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.