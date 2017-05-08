Several West Virginia Cities Set Marks for Warmest April
The weather service says Beckley, Clarksburg, Elkins and Parkersburg all set records for the average temperature during the month, while Charleston and Huntington each had their second-warmest Aprils on record.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Freddie Scott is a rapist.
|11 min
|curious
|2
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|Dennis
|4,125
|Mike Haught
|1 hr
|HOTTISHAUGHT
|40
|Please be careful and do not go to the Goodyear...
|17 hr
|Whatnameyodliketouse
|2
|inspection scam at goodyear on garfield ave
|18 hr
|GOODYEAR SUX
|4
|guy that walks beagle dog
|Tue
|Perryville
|2
|Justin Anderson and homosexuality
|Mon
|MaybeCurvyMaybeStr8
|9
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC