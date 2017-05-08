Several West Virginia Cities Set Mark...

Several West Virginia Cities Set Marks for Warmest April

The weather service says Beckley, Clarksburg, Elkins and Parkersburg all set records for the average temperature during the month, while Charleston and Huntington each had their second-warmest Aprils on record.

