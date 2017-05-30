Rowell, Anthony M. 05-24-17 Front
The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force this morning arrested a city man after he accepted delivery of approximately one pound of suspected methamphetamine. Task force agents performed a controlled delivery of the package, which was found to contain suspected meth with an estimated street value of more than $45,000, according to a release from Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|brooke allen
|5 min
|a salty bitch
|1
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|7 min
|Weepy
|4,205
|Have a cheating husband that can't satisfy me w...
|7 hr
|Hotteolllookinfor...
|11
|Rick Sears (Jun '16)
|10 hr
|Oldqueenlooseasag...
|3
|rent help?
|Wed
|l
|2
|Ole Justin Anderson
|May 30
|Goonie Anderson
|11
|Nikki Bollinger (May '15)
|May 30
|Yep
|16
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC