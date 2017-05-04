Ron Taylor's book describes history of BSA Troop 3
Photo Provided Author Ron Taylor with his newly released book, "Priceless Memories of Troop 3," that traces 100 years of adventures, history and traditions of his iconic Boy Scout troop in Parkersburg. "Priceless Memories of Troop 3: The Adventures, History, and Traditions of An Iconic 100-Year Old Parkersburg, West Virginia Boy Scout Troop."
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This is a mysterious picture of Wood County
|2 hr
|Burlmeister
|1
|Justin Anderson and homosexuality
|9 hr
|JarJar
|7
|Sandra Morris Guthrie Facebook Parkersbug, WV
|Sat
|Evil
|27
|Darth vapor coming soon ?
|Sat
|Ashes
|1
|Freddie Scott is a rapist.
|May 5
|ignoredvictim
|1
|Lakota lott (Feb '16)
|May 5
|i hit it
|22
|inspection scam at goodyear on garfield ave
|May 5
|FrederickFussmucker
|2
