Researcher: No surprises in C8 report

Residents from Huntington to Evansville, Ind., have higher-than-normal levels of perfluorooctanoic acid, also known as C8, according to a study released this month from the University of Cincinnati. The report, based on the analyses of blood samples collected over 22 years, said the exposure source was likely from drinking water affected by industrial discharges flowing downriver.

