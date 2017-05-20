Reporter arrested for asking hard question

It was tough question that got him trouble, said a reporter who was arrested Tuesday while covering U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price at the Capitol in Charleston. Dan Heyman, 54, of Charleston, a producer with the Public News Service, was charged in a complaint by the West Virginia State Police under West Virginia Code 61-6-19 which says anyone who disrupts the orderly and peaceful process of any department, division, agency or branch of state government or its political divisions is guilty of a misdemeanor.

