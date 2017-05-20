Reporter arrested for asking hard question
It was tough question that got him trouble, said a reporter who was arrested Tuesday while covering U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price at the Capitol in Charleston. Dan Heyman, 54, of Charleston, a producer with the Public News Service, was charged in a complaint by the West Virginia State Police under West Virginia Code 61-6-19 which says anyone who disrupts the orderly and peaceful process of any department, division, agency or branch of state government or its political divisions is guilty of a misdemeanor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The truth behind the Goodyear on Garfield ave i...
|12 min
|ramit
|2
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|ALWAYSLOVEMOLLIEU...
|4,132
|Mike Haught
|2 hr
|Notstupid
|47
|Sandra Morris Guthrie Facebook Parkersbug, WV
|5 hr
|Betty Ford
|34
|Tamara Briggs
|9 hr
|Enter Username
|8
|Justin Anderson and homosexuality
|9 hr
|WUT
|11
|Freddie Scott is a rapist.
|15 hr
|curious
|2
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC