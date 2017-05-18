Relay for life

Relay for life

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Marietta Times

Although a number of participants went home well before the closing ceremony on Saturday morning, a small group stayed to the end of the event which began Friday night at City Park in Parkersburg. Lori Ullman-Wright, co-chair of the Relay, said the ups and downs of the weather this year were much like the life of someone after they have been given a diagnosis of cancer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 16 min I give up 4,188
Nick Null 1 hr Vet 8
Ole Justin Anderson Sat Curious1 6
Jason Patterson Sat Hmmmm 5
cps/dhhr (Aug '14) Sat So Stupid 51
beware wood county cps. it's time to put a end ... (Jun '15) Sat Cry Babbies 6
Jay Hart Sat Lovemesumeyecandy 3
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,070 • Total comments across all topics: 281,195,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC