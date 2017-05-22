Pickering Associates promotes Kimble, Smith
Spencer Kimble, PE, is the new Civil Engineering Department manager. After earning his bachelor of science in civil engineering at West Virginia University in 2005, Kimble worked with the West Virginia Division of Highways for six years before joining Pickering Associates.
