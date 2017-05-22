Pickering Associates promotes Kimble,...

Pickering Associates promotes Kimble, Smith

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Spencer Kimble, PE, is the new Civil Engineering Department manager. After earning his bachelor of science in civil engineering at West Virginia University in 2005, Kimble worked with the West Virginia Division of Highways for six years before joining Pickering Associates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 55 min Chris 4,195
Nick Null 7 hr Proudtobeanamerican 14
Have a cheating husband that can't satisfy me w... 9 hr Just me 4
Backpage 14 hr SRB85 3
Ole Justin Anderson Sat Curious1 6
Jason Patterson May 20 Hmmmm 5
cps/dhhr (Aug '14) May 20 So Stupid 51
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,113 • Total comments across all topics: 281,210,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC