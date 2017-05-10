Photo Provided Westbrook Board of Dir...

Photo Provided Westbrook Board of Directors President John Rockhold,...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Kevin Trippett has been named executive director of Westbrook Health Services Inc. by the Westbrook Board of Directors in a ceremony for staff and community Thursday at the main offices in Parkersburg. Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce, Wood County Commissioners Bob Tebay and Blair Couch, Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley Director Jill Parsons and membership and events specialist Megan Hardway, along with Westbrook board members and staff, were in attendance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jay Hart 26 min Curious 1
Please be careful and do not go to the Goodyear... 12 hr Mustang dad 3
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 14 hr Earl 4,135
Tamara Briggs Thu Trotter 9
Justin Anderson and homosexuality Thu Yemen 15
The truth behind the Goodyear on Garfield ave i... Thu rick sears 3
Freddie Scott is a rapist. Thu Geralt 3
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,198 • Total comments across all topics: 280,971,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC