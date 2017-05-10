Photo Provided Westbrook Board of Directors President John Rockhold,...
Kevin Trippett has been named executive director of Westbrook Health Services Inc. by the Westbrook Board of Directors in a ceremony for staff and community Thursday at the main offices in Parkersburg. Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce, Wood County Commissioners Bob Tebay and Blair Couch, Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley Director Jill Parsons and membership and events specialist Megan Hardway, along with Westbrook board members and staff, were in attendance.
