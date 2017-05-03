Parkersburg Utility Board passes budget, manager raises
Board members did not amend the spending plan, which projects nearly $17 million in revenue for the new fiscal year that starts July 1. But they did not allocate funds for a planned sewer relining project or raises approved Wednesday for the utility's manager and assistant manager. Manager Eric Bennett said the work to be done on a sewer line beneath Seventh Street in advance of a state paving program is expected to cost in the neighborhood of $500,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sandra Morris Guthrie Facebook Parkersbug, WV
|2 min
|Crack Pipe
|14
|Amanda Boyd used to work at wild suzis (Mar '16)
|4 hr
|Anon
|15
|Josh Mcdaniels
|19 hr
|DaveF
|1
|Graham godwin (Nov '12)
|23 hr
|Hishinoshi
|14
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Wed
|Bigjohn8
|4,090
|who wants to jizz on Sabrina staats ?
|Tue
|HOTTISHAUGHT
|10
|tiffany from backpage (Sep '15)
|May 1
|Fuckheridid
|16
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC