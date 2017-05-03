Parkersburg Utility Board passes budget, manager raises

Board members did not amend the spending plan, which projects nearly $17 million in revenue for the new fiscal year that starts July 1. But they did not allocate funds for a planned sewer relining project or raises approved Wednesday for the utility's manager and assistant manager. Manager Eric Bennett said the work to be done on a sewer line beneath Seventh Street in advance of a state paving program is expected to cost in the neighborhood of $500,000.

