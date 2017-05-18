Parkersburg Utility Board eyeing fee ...

Parkersburg Utility Board eyeing fee for fire protection systems

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

The private fire protection fee is based initially on the size of the main water connection to the building, ranging from $15.05 to $60.22. There's also a charge on the same scale for each individual hose or sprinkler system connection, Bennett said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Have a cheating husband that can't satisfy me w... 9 hr I need it 3
Jay Hart 9 hr Fake 2
Mark McIntyre is a 2 bit PETTY thief that dry s... 9 hr U are no better t... 4
Jason Patterson 15 hr I know 4
SugarBabies 15 hr Want to b daddys ... 9
Backpage 16 hr I see u 2
Ole Justin Anderson 17 hr justin 4
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,560 • Total comments across all topics: 281,148,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC