Parkersburg IRS office moving May 19
Friday, May 19, will be the last day for the Taxpayer Assistance Center in the federal building at 425 Juliana St., Parkersburg, according to a release from the IRS. The Department of Labor was scheduled to make the same move this spring, with the Social Security Administration to follow later this year.
