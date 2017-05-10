Parkersburg IRS office moving May 19

Parkersburg IRS office moving May 19

Friday, May 19, will be the last day for the Taxpayer Assistance Center in the federal building at 425 Juliana St., Parkersburg, according to a release from the IRS. The Department of Labor was scheduled to make the same move this spring, with the Social Security Administration to follow later this year.

