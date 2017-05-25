Parkersburg finance committee OKs bud...

Parkersburg finance committee OKs budget revisions

23 hrs ago

A set of end-of-the-year budget revisions addressing a projected $220,000 shortfall and shoring up departmental line items were approved this week by City Council's Finance Committee. The shortfall is largely the result of business and occupation tax revenue coming in $666,000 less than projected, Parkersburg Finance Director Eric Jiles told committee members Tuesday.

