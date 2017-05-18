Parkersburg City Council to consider ...

Parkersburg City Council to consider investment policy

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

A resolution on City Council's agenda Tuesday aims to address a repeat finding on the city's annual audit. Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in its chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cps/dhhr (Aug '14) 28 min So Stupid 51
beware wood county cps. it's time to put a end ... (Jun '15) 37 min Cry Babbies 6
Jay Hart 1 hr Lovemesumeyecandy 3
Nick Null 2 hr Proudtobeanamerican 1
Have a cheating husband that can't satisfy me w... 14 hr I need it 3
Mark McIntyre is a 2 bit PETTY thief that dry s... 14 hr U are no better t... 4
Jason Patterson 20 hr I know 4
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,642 • Total comments across all topics: 281,153,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC