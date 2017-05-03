Parkersburg celebrates Arbor Day
The event was sponsored by the City of Parkersburg and the Parkersburg Tree Commission, in cooperation with the Wood County Technical Center. Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce read a proclamation for Arbor Day, one of the requirements for the city to be designated as a Tree City USA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sandra Morris Guthrie Facebook Parkersbug, WV
|3 hr
|Just Sayin
|8
|Josh Mcdaniels
|7 hr
|DaveF
|1
|Graham godwin (Nov '12)
|11 hr
|Hishinoshi
|14
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|21 hr
|Bigjohn8
|4,093
|who wants to jizz on Sabrina staats ?
|Tue
|HOTTISHAUGHT
|10
|tiffany from backpage (Sep '15)
|May 1
|Fuckheridid
|16
|JR Dowler
|May 1
|Xxx
|6
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC