Outstanding Leadership Award presented to Alpha Tau Omega president

Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert presented biology/pre-med senior Matthew Santer with the university's Outstanding Leadership Award during the Division of Student Affairs Leadership and Service Awards in April. "Matthew is recognized by his peers for not only his unique approach to leadership, but also his character," Gilbert said.

