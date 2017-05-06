Online auction begins for Parkersburg...

Online auction begins for Parkersburg Federal Building

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

An online auction with the goal of selling the Parkersburg Federal Building began Friday, according to information from the General Services Administration. The minimum bid for the property is $500,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Darth vapor coming soon ? 11 min Ashes 1
Sandra Morris Guthrie Facebook Parkersbug, WV 42 min Conscience 26
Freddie Scott is a rapist. 15 hr ignoredvictim 1
Justin Anderson and homosexuality 22 hr Ducasse 4
Lakota lott (Feb '16) 23 hr i hit it 22
inspection scam at goodyear on garfield ave Fri FrederickFussmucker 2
Amanda Boyd used to work at wild suzis (Mar '16) Thu Anon 15
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,704 • Total comments across all topics: 280,812,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC