On the Record

* Paul Edward Flowers, 44, 1118 Avery St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to a charge of failure to maintain control and was assessed $180.25 in fines and court fees. * Douglas Allen Smith, 34, 1725 Latrobe St., Parkersburg, was arraigned on a destruction of property charge and was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.

