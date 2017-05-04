Murvine waives preliminary hearing on...

Murvine waives preliminary hearing on murder charge

One day after his motion for bond was denied in circuit court, a Wood County man appeared in magistrate court for a hearing related to a murder charge. Christopher Scott Murvine, 27, of Parkersburg, appeared before Magistrate Robin Waters for a preliminary hearing.

