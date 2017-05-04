Mid-Ohio Valley Singers and Songwriters: Todd Burge
"I had a short story class and I decided I was going to write a paper on punk rock. "The next day I'm sitting at the Kingwood and Wilson turn and 'Pilots Are Melting' comes on the radio," "I saw my brother was real good at the piano and so mom set up lessons with a lady named Virginia Lott," "Dad refurbished a piano and brought it home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justin Anderson and homosexuality
|2 hr
|JarJar
|7
|Sandra Morris Guthrie Facebook Parkersbug, WV
|Sat
|Evil
|27
|Darth vapor coming soon ?
|Sat
|Ashes
|1
|Freddie Scott is a rapist.
|May 5
|ignoredvictim
|1
|Lakota lott (Feb '16)
|May 5
|i hit it
|22
|inspection scam at goodyear on garfield ave
|May 5
|FrederickFussmucker
|2
|Amanda Boyd used to work at wild suzis (Mar '16)
|May 4
|Anon
|15
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC