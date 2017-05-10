Liquor license suspended at scene of shooting
The bar where a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning has been temporarily closed by the state Alcohol Beverage Control Administration. The liquor license for the Overtime Bar & Grill, 4542 Emerson Ave., Parkersburg, was suspended Monday for 10 days to allow for a after 38-year-old Chad Allen Hart was shot and killed outside following a dispute with Stephen R. Griffith, 32, of Parkersburg, officials said.
