Liquor license suspended at scene of ...

Liquor license suspended at scene of shooting

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

The bar where a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning has been temporarily closed by the state Alcohol Beverage Control Administration. The liquor license for the Overtime Bar & Grill, 4542 Emerson Ave., Parkersburg, was suspended Monday for 10 days to allow for a after 38-year-old Chad Allen Hart was shot and killed outside following a dispute with Stephen R. Griffith, 32, of Parkersburg, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Haught 2 hr HOTTISHAUGHT 48
The truth behind the Goodyear on Garfield ave i... 4 hr ramit 2
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 5 hr ALWAYSLOVEMOLLIEU... 4,132
Sandra Morris Guthrie Facebook Parkersbug, WV 10 hr Betty Ford 34
Tamara Briggs 14 hr Enter Username 8
Justin Anderson and homosexuality 14 hr WUT 11
Freddie Scott is a rapist. 19 hr curious 2
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,718 • Total comments across all topics: 280,929,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC