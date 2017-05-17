Letter: A vote for healthy drinking w...

Letter: A vote for healthy drinking water

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Concord Monitor

Today, our senators will vote on House Bill 463 with amendment 1678s. This amendment proposes the adoption of criteria for emerging contaminants in drinking water with the most conservative approach to exposure for children and other vulnerable populations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 9 hr Take this advice 4,172
Ole Justin Anderson 12 hr Nut 1
Victoria Coakley 17 hr SquatchinWV 2
Mike Haught Wed HAUGHTISHOTT 50
Amanda Boyd used to work at wild suzis (Mar '16) May 15 Anon 17
Freddie Scott is a rapist. May 14 ABC123 4
anyone know Jeff Cottrell (Aug '12) May 14 Brandi cumbridge 2
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,084 • Total comments across all topics: 281,095,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC