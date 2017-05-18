Joining the hometown team
Nearly 1,300 people stepped up for the team recently with their gifts to 43 different causes through the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation 's Give Local MOV 2017 online fundraiser. Many of us regularly support our state's colleges and universities, having attended them for a relatively brief time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|7 hr
|Mein Land
|4,187
|Nick Null
|9 hr
|Proudtobeanamerican
|7
|Ole Justin Anderson
|Sat
|Curious1
|6
|Jason Patterson
|Sat
|Hmmmm
|5
|cps/dhhr (Aug '14)
|Sat
|So Stupid
|51
|beware wood county cps. it's time to put a end ... (Jun '15)
|Sat
|Cry Babbies
|6
|Jay Hart
|Sat
|Lovemesumeyecandy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC