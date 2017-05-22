IRS to move Taxpayer Assistance Center to new Parkersburg location

The Internal Revenue Service in Parkersburg has announced its Taxpayer Assistance Center at 425 Juliane St. will move to a new location on June 16. The new location is just a few blocks away at 700 Market St., which is conveniently on the bus transportation line. Taxpayers requiring face-to-face assistance need to call 1-844-545-5640 and make an appointment before visiting this office and should always check IRS.gov for days/ hours of operation as well as services that are offered there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.