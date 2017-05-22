IRS to move Taxpayer Assistance Cente...

IRS to move Taxpayer Assistance Center to new Parkersburg location

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

The Internal Revenue Service in Parkersburg has announced its Taxpayer Assistance Center at 425 Juliane St. will move to a new location on June 16. The new location is just a few blocks away at 700 Market St., which is conveniently on the bus transportation line. Taxpayers requiring face-to-face assistance need to call 1-844-545-5640 and make an appointment before visiting this office and should always check IRS.gov for days/ hours of operation as well as services that are offered there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kendra allman from vienna 1 hr notplayinggames 1
Amy Gough s and a property research (Sep '12) 2 hr Scott gough 16
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 2 hr Robert 4,198
Nick Null 19 hr Proudtobeanamerican 14
Have a cheating husband that can't satisfy me w... 21 hr Just me 4
Backpage Mon SRB85 3
Ole Justin Anderson Sat Curious1 6
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,159 • Total comments across all topics: 281,223,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC