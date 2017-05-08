Hemp Picks offers education, retail a...

Hemp Picks offers education, retail at Point Park Marketplace

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

The Point Park Marketplace, 113 Ann St., has a new business involving industrial hemp that set up shop on April 20 in downtown Parkersburg. Robby Kerr and J. Morgan Leach describe themselves as passionate entrepreneurs who launched Hemp Picks to educate local residents about industrial hemp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 2 hr Ami ins Gas 4,091
Justin Anderson and homosexuality 5 hr MaybeCurvyMaybeStr8 9
This is a mysterious picture of Wood County 21 hr GogoPR 2
Sandra Morris Guthrie Facebook Parkersbug, WV May 6 Evil 27
Darth vapor coming soon ? May 6 Ashes 1
Freddie Scott is a rapist. May 5 ignoredvictim 1
Lakota lott (Feb '16) May 5 i hit it 22
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,868 • Total comments across all topics: 280,875,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC