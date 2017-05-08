Hemp Picks offers education, retail at Point Park Marketplace
The Point Park Marketplace, 113 Ann St., has a new business involving industrial hemp that set up shop on April 20 in downtown Parkersburg. Robby Kerr and J. Morgan Leach describe themselves as passionate entrepreneurs who launched Hemp Picks to educate local residents about industrial hemp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|Ami ins Gas
|4,091
|Justin Anderson and homosexuality
|5 hr
|MaybeCurvyMaybeStr8
|9
|This is a mysterious picture of Wood County
|21 hr
|GogoPR
|2
|Sandra Morris Guthrie Facebook Parkersbug, WV
|May 6
|Evil
|27
|Darth vapor coming soon ?
|May 6
|Ashes
|1
|Freddie Scott is a rapist.
|May 5
|ignoredvictim
|1
|Lakota lott (Feb '16)
|May 5
|i hit it
|22
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC