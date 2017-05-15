Greater Parkersburg Convention and Vi...

Greater Parkersburg Convention and Visitors Bureau starts campaign

The Greater Parkersburg Convention and Visitors Bureau this month will begin a new campaign to bring people to town for several days. The West Virginia Weekends campaign was prepared by the Stonewall Group of Marietta, the bureau's agency of record, and is designed to attract Ohio and West Virginia residents looking for weekend getaways that are close to home.

