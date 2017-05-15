Fraternal Order of Police hands out Police Week honors
Parkersburg Police Patrolman 1st Class Leslie Board, left, laughs as she poses for a photo with her father, former Parkersburg Police Chief Gerald Board, and brother, Police Lt. Matt Board, Monday in the executive conference room at the Municipal Building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Haught
|2 hr
|Shoot the bum
|49
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|4 hr
|Wotan the Nazi man
|4,161
|Justin Anderson and homosexuality
|6 hr
|Toporbottom
|34
|Amanda Boyd used to work at wild suzis (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Anon
|17
|Victoria Coakley
|Mon
|Queenbitch
|1
|Freddie Scott is a rapist.
|Sun
|ABC123
|4
|anyone know Jeff Cottrell (Aug '12)
|May 14
|Brandi cumbridge
|2
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC