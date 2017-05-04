Fireworks on Parkersburg City Council...

Fireworks on Parkersburg City Council agenda

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Tuesday evening will be a busy one at the Municipal Building, as Parkersburg City Council, two of its committees and the Urban Renewal Authority are slated to meet. The Public Works Committee kicks things off at 6 p.m. with a discussion and possible action on an ordinance establishing dates and times for fireworks usage within the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sandra Morris Guthrie Facebook Parkersbug, WV 3 hr Evil 27
Darth vapor coming soon ? 4 hr Ashes 1
Freddie Scott is a rapist. 19 hr ignoredvictim 1
Justin Anderson and homosexuality Fri Ducasse 4
Lakota lott (Feb '16) Fri i hit it 22
inspection scam at goodyear on garfield ave Fri FrederickFussmucker 2
Amanda Boyd used to work at wild suzis (Mar '16) Thu Anon 15
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,684 • Total comments across all topics: 280,816,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC