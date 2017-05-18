File Photo The vacant house that once stood at 1004 Virginia Ave. in...
File Photo The vacant house that once stood at 1004 Virginia Ave. in Parkersburg is shown in August 2016 as employees of West Virginia Roofing tear down a neighboring structure. The company received approval from the Municipal Planning Commission Friday to have the property rezoned so its new offices can be built there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Patterson
|1 hr
|Hmmmm
|5
|cps/dhhr (Aug '14)
|3 hr
|So Stupid
|51
|beware wood county cps. it's time to put a end ... (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|Cry Babbies
|6
|Jay Hart
|4 hr
|Lovemesumeyecandy
|3
|Nick Null
|5 hr
|Proudtobeanamerican
|1
|Have a cheating husband that can't satisfy me w...
|17 hr
|I need it
|3
|Mark McIntyre is a 2 bit PETTY thief that dry s...
|17 hr
|U are no better t...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC