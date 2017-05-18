Dawson, Kimes familiar names among eight applicants for Parkersburg...
Current PHS defensive coordinator Mike Dawson, Kevin Eugene Yost, Thomas Bruney, and Michael A. Byus are the only four with previous head coaching experience. The complete list was presented to The Parkersburg News and Sentinel courtesy of the Wood County Board of Education's Director of Personnel Sean Francisco via a Freedom of Information Act request.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Patterson
|2 hr
|I know
|4
|SugarBabies
|2 hr
|Want to b daddys ...
|9
|Have a cheating husband that can't satisfy me w...
|2 hr
|Hot n Horney
|1
|Backpage
|2 hr
|I see u
|2
|Ole Justin Anderson
|3 hr
|justin
|4
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|10 hr
|Jake
|4,183
|Victoria Coakley
|May 17
|SquatchinWV
|2
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC