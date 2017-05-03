Coldwater Creek deal entering negotiation phase
The three questions Wood County Economic Development Director Lindsey Piersol is asked most frequently are: Is there going to be a water park at Coldwater Creek, is the area going to get a cracker plant and why isn't there a Target here? The answer to the first question, Piersol told members of the Parkersburg Rotary Club Monday, is no, but there is hopefully an announcement about the 962,000-square-foot former clothing company distribution center on the horizon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sandra Morris Guthrie Facebook Parkersbug, WV
|3 hr
|Just Sayin
|8
|Josh Mcdaniels
|7 hr
|DaveF
|1
|Graham godwin (Nov '12)
|11 hr
|Hishinoshi
|14
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|21 hr
|Bigjohn8
|4,093
|who wants to jizz on Sabrina staats ?
|Tue
|HOTTISHAUGHT
|10
|tiffany from backpage (Sep '15)
|May 1
|Fuckheridid
|16
|JR Dowler
|May 1
|Xxx
|6
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC