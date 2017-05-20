Chamber Holds Meet and Greet

Chamber Holds Meet and Greet

The Wetzel County Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the Pleasants County Chamber of Commerce held a local meet and greet dinner at the Gaslight Theatre located in Sistersville. The purpose of the dinner was to give local business owners an opportunity to meet with other business owners to help promote their business and build working relationships.

