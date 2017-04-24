Camden Clark Medical Center honors volunteers, purchases specialized van
Photo Provided Camden Clark Medical Center purchased this specialized medical transport van with the $75,000 gift from the Auxiliary which will be used to transport patients from the hospital. Pictured from left are Ambulance Service Director Larry Stephens, Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce, Auxiliary President Mark Jenkins and CCMC President and CEO David McClure.
