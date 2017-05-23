Building commission eyes property for fire station
The Parkersburg Building Commission signaled its intent this week to buy a piece of property for a new fire station. The building commission, which is overseeing the project to replace the city's three oldest fire stations, voted Monday to issue a letter of intent to purchase 1406 Covert St., adjacent to Station 2, for $31,000, Mayor Tom Joyce said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|louege
|4,207
|The truth behind the Goodyear on Garfield ave i...
|1 hr
|Rickster
|4
|Ole Justin Anderson
|7 hr
|Goonie
|9
|Have a cheating husband that can't satisfy me w...
|12 hr
|Bustanut
|6
|Dave Ferrell
|20 hr
|Cantholdajob
|1
|Amy Gough s and a property research (Sep '12)
|Tue
|Scott gough
|16
|Nick Null
|May 22
|Proudtobeanamerican
|14
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC