AT&T workers hit picket line in West ...

AT&T workers hit picket line in West Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Employees at AT&T cell phone stores walked off the job across the state Friday hoping to reach a labor agreement with the company. "We are ready to go, but we are hoping that AT&T comes to the table, and that we will be on the right track toward reaching an agreement," Local AT&T retail locations could be affected, including those on Murdoch Avenue in Parkersburg, and locations in Wheeling, Weirton and the Huntington areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ole Justin Anderson 7 min Curious1 5
Nick Null 1 hr Bbb 2
Jason Patterson 5 hr Hmmmm 5
cps/dhhr (Aug '14) 8 hr So Stupid 51
beware wood county cps. it's time to put a end ... (Jun '15) 8 hr Cry Babbies 6
Jay Hart 8 hr Lovemesumeyecandy 3
Have a cheating husband that can't satisfy me w... 21 hr I need it 3
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,936 • Total comments across all topics: 281,160,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC