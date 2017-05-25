Area attractions open for the holiday
While many businesses will be closed Monday for Memorial Day, a number of area attractions are open through this weekend and will be open to visitors Monday on the first official weekend of the summer tourism season. A While usually closed on Mondays, Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park will be open on Memorial Day with tours and sternwheeler rides to the island.
