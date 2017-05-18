Air Force jazz ensemble to perform at...

Air Force jazz ensemble to perform at Smoot Theatre

The United States Air Force Heritage Band's Rhythm in Blue jazz ensemble will perform in a free concert 7 p.m. June 10 at the Smoot Theatre in downtown Parkersburg. The concert is sponsored by the Smoot Theater and The Parkersburg News and Sentinel, which has brought many of the renown military bands to Parkersburg for free shows.

