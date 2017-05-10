A night at the museum - 2:54 pm updated:
Two Wahama High School art students were chosen among 13 winners at the Marshall University College of Arts and Media: Portfolio 2017, held at the Huntington Museum of Art. Their works were on display at the museum and will be featured on the museum's website at www.hmoa.org.
