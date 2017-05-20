2017 West Virginia Dance Festival sch...

2017 West Virginia Dance Festival scholarship winners announced

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Martinsburg Journal

The West Virginia Division of Culture and History selected two scholarship winners for the 2017 West Virginia State Dance Festival. The recipient of the Friends of West Virginia Culture and History scholarship is Maegan Casimir, and the recipient of the Jerry Rose Scholarship of Excellence is Gillian Wanosky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The truth behind the Goodyear on Garfield ave i... 11 min ramit 2
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 1 hr ALWAYSLOVEMOLLIEU... 4,132
Mike Haught 2 hr Notstupid 47
Sandra Morris Guthrie Facebook Parkersbug, WV 5 hr Betty Ford 34
Tamara Briggs 9 hr Enter Username 8
Justin Anderson and homosexuality 9 hr WUT 11
Freddie Scott is a rapist. 15 hr curious 2
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,355 • Total comments across all topics: 280,924,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC