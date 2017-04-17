Young anglers take over Parkersburg parks for fishing derby

Photo by Jeffrey Saulton Isabella Wright, left, and Emmaline Atkinson, right, wait for a bite on their lures during the 37th annual Parkersburg Fishing Derby at the City Park Pond on Saturday. Photo by Jeffrey Saulton Isabella Wright, left, and Emmaline Atkinson, right, wait for a bite on their lures during the 37th annual Parkersburg Fishing Derby at the City Park Pond on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.