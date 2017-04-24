Wood County Spring Gardening Seminar and Plant Sale today
The Wood County Spring Gardening Seminar and Plant Sale will be 6 p.m. today at the Parkersburg Municipal Building. People with an interest in gardening, whether experienced or inexperienced, who want to learn more and talk with people with a wide range of experiences can attend the event, said J.J. Barrett, the agriculture agent for WVU Extension in Wood County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So who is Ryan Caplinger's newbie? Heroin junki...
|2 hr
|She rat
|2
|Justin Anderson
|11 hr
|Friend not Foe
|1
|Mike Haught
|Thu
|Love Peanuts
|33
|A question for the Trump Supporters
|Thu
|Hamedajan
|7
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Wed
|DiamondsWild
|4,091
|Amanda Boyd used to work at wild suzis (Mar '16)
|Wed
|Letssee
|14
|The Gough Hazard (Mar '16)
|Apr 25
|Scott gough
|49
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC