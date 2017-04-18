Wood County Solid Waste Authority schedules cleanup days
The Wood County Solid Waste Authority has announced the times and dates for the free Wood County cleanup days for paint and tires. These events are free to any residents of Wood County, but commercial business are not permitted.
