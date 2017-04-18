Wood County Commission seeks answers on board service
Questions were raised recently about people who served on the Wood County Building Commission while also serving on other boards, including the Parkersburg Planning Commission. The state Ethics Commission had told Wood County Prosecutor Pat Lefebure, in an informal opinion, someone cannot serve on the Wood County Building Commission while also serving on a planning commission or a civil service commission.
