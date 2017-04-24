Wood County Circuit Court hears three...

Wood County Circuit Court hears three cases

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Shawn Aaron Cloninger, 30, 923 14th St., Parkersburg, was sentenced by Wood County Circuit Court Judge Robert Waters after his guilty plea to a charge of knowingly keeping or maintaining a dwelling for the keeping of a controlled substance. Because he completed the John B. Good Recovery program in Clarksburg, Cloninger was sentenced to six months in the regional jail with credit for 204 days served, thus completing the sentence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Justin R. Anderson 6 hr THEREALJE 9
I think it's Sam on south side anyone know anyt... (Aug '15) 11 hr Guest 3
Cynthia Owens 11 hr we wuz kangz 10
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 11 hr RSM 4,088
Backpage 11 hr SRB85 1
Jenna Bryan ex stripper (Sep '16) 13 hr Move on 8
Samantha starcher 14 hr Bigdaddy 2
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,712 • Total comments across all topics: 280,540,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC