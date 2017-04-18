Wood County BOE approves levy rates
The Wood County Board of Education Tuesday approved levy rates for Fiscal Year 2018, the first step in the district's annual budget process. Finance Director Connie Roberts presented the preliminary rates in March, and the board held a statutory meeting Tuesday to approve the rates.
