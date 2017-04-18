Wood County BOE approves levy rates

Wood County BOE approves levy rates

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

The Wood County Board of Education Tuesday approved levy rates for Fiscal Year 2018, the first step in the district's annual budget process. Finance Director Connie Roberts presented the preliminary rates in March, and the board held a statutory meeting Tuesday to approve the rates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best looking women in this area? (Jul '16) 1 hr Reinbo love 13
i need a cougar (Nov '12) 1 hr Reinbo love 6
Parkersburg Cops 19 hr Anonymous Berkshire 7
Justin Anderson, public debt 20 hr JennaMilvet 75
Cynthia Owens Mon we wuz kangz 6
cps/dhhr (Aug '14) Apr 16 FCLU West Virginia 50
Steve Boston Apr 16 Jareeza 1
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,035 • Total comments across all topics: 280,405,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC