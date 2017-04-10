Wood County Board of Education to meet Tuesday
The board meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wood County Schools' 13th and Plum street offices in Parkersburg. The meeting is open to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|vic
|4,053
|Mike Haught
|4 hr
|Holy cow
|25
|The Gough Hazard (Mar '16)
|5 hr
|BeYounSay
|48
|Todd Nutter (Jan '15)
|10 hr
|JennaMilvet
|20
|Justin Anderson, public debt
|21 hr
|JennaMilvet
|61
|Connector trail proposal slated to move forward
|Mon
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Cynthia Owens
|Apr 7
|wewuzkangz
|4
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC