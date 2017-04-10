Wood County Board of Education to mee...

Wood County Board of Education to meet Tuesday

The board meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wood County Schools' 13th and Plum street offices in Parkersburg. The meeting is open to the public.

