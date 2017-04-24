Wood County Board of Education meets today
The Wood County Board of Education will hold a series of meetings today to approve the sale of $41 million in bonds, review the proposed 2017-18 budget and hold two employee transfer hearings. The meetings will be held earlier than the board's usual evening meeting time.
