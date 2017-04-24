Wood County Board of Education meets ...

Wood County Board of Education meets today

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

The Wood County Board of Education will hold a series of meetings today to approve the sale of $41 million in bonds, review the proposed 2017-18 budget and hold two employee transfer hearings. The meetings will be held earlier than the board's usual evening meeting time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Gough Hazard (Mar '16) 2 hr Scott gough 49
justin anderson 12 hr Truth 1
Zac Wilson a cop? Tyler McMahon is too 23 hr QuitBeingaDumbass 1
I think it's Sam on south side anyone know anyt... (Aug '15) Mon Guest 3
Cynthia Owens Mon we wuz kangz 10
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Mon RSM 4,088
Backpage Mon SRB85 1
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,933 • Total comments across all topics: 280,564,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC