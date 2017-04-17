Wood BOE meets tonight on levy rates, evaluation
The board will hold two meetings today at the district's 13th and Plum streets offices in Parkersburg. The meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. with a statutory meeting to approve levy rates for school bonds and the district's excess levy.
