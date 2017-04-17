Wood BOE meets tonight on levy rates,...

Wood BOE meets tonight on levy rates, evaluation

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

The board will hold two meetings today at the district's 13th and Plum streets offices in Parkersburg. The meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. with a statutory meeting to approve levy rates for school bonds and the district's excess levy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
i need a cougar (Nov '12) 5 hr Secret admirer 4
Best looking women in this area? (Jul '16) 5 hr Secret admirer 11
Parkersburg Cops 13 hr Anonymous Berkshire 3
Cynthia Owens 23 hr we wuz kangz 6
Justin Anderson, public debt Sun Jenna Milvet 73
cps/dhhr (Aug '14) Sun FCLU West Virginia 50
Steve Boston Sun Jareeza 1
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,123 • Total comments across all topics: 280,375,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC