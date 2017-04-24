Woman rescues boater overboard in Lit...

Woman rescues boater overboard in Little Kanawha River

13 hrs ago

A woman walking in a park rescued a boater who fell into the Little Kanawha River and got tangled in a rope. The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports that 26-year-old Mikaela Cogar, of Grantsville, and her sister saw the man clinging to the boat Tuesday afternoon in Elizabeth.

